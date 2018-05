Garter snake - also called garden snake or gardener snake - is the common name given to harmless, small to medium-sized snakes belonging to the genus Thamnophis. Endemic to North America, they can be found from the Subarctic plains of Canada to Central Am

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up! This guy has a bizarre excuse for doing and even more bizarre thing… plus you won’t believe what one family’s pet turned out to actually be… http://warm1069.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/051618-cant-make-up.mp3 Share

tweet