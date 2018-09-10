You Can Help Name Seattle’s Future NHL Team HERE.

Whether it’s 2020 0r 2021, when the NHL comes to Seattle, you can have a hand in naming the team with this (unofficial) but still fun tournament!

There are some good ones in here, I’ve actually warmed up a bit to the “Sockeyes”, I LOVE the Sasquatches but the Colorado Avalanche already have kind of a Bigfoot themed logo, the Seattle Freeze is a nice play on words, I also love the Seattle Cascades (but what about the Olympics) we can’t neglect THAT beautiful mountain range LOL…I’ll just leave at this…as long as it’s NOT the Fightin’ Geoducks, I’ll be ok with it!

