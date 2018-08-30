Credit: Curioso Travel Photography | BigStockPhoto.com

You Can Get A Bunch Of Great Deals And FREE Stuff On Labor Day Weekend!

Just a few more reasons to look forward to the long holiday weekend!

Baskin-RobbinsStop in for a free sample of their Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast September 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations nationwide. Guests can also enjoy any small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 throughout September and October.

BJ’s Restaurant and BrewhouseOn September 3, you can celebrate your day off with half-off any style pizza.

Carrabba’s: The Italian chain is offering All-Day Happy Hour from Friday, August 31 through Monday, September 3. This include $2-3 beers, $5 premium spirits and specialty cocktails, 9-oz. glasses of wine for the prize of a 6-oz. glass, and half-off appetizers.

Church’s: For the whole month of September, the fast food chain is bringing back their Real Big Deal meal, which includes fried chicken and two sides for just $5.

Chipotle: Customers can get free delivery on any order of $10 or more for a limited time using the DoorDash app.

Dairy QueenCustomers can get a free small Blizzard Treat, including their seasonal Pumpkin Pie, by downloading the ice cream chain’s new mobile app. People can also enjoy a $4 burger and blizzard deal for a limited time only.

Firehouse SubsThroughout Labor Day weekend (September 1 through 3), the sub shop is offering a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink.

Popeyes: For a limited time, guests can get six boneless wings, plus a choice of side, a buttermilk biscuit and dipping sauce for only $5.

LongHorn SteakhouseThe steakhouse will open the GRILL US Hotline where certified Grill Masters will be on call on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET to help provide guidance for people grilling at home. For help, callers can dial 1-855-LH-GRILL to be immediately connected with a Grill Master.

