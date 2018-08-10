small group of people using cellphones together.

You actually CAN survive without it!

A new study reveals we crave our phones as much as food and water. Yes, you read that right!

The nationwide study polled 1,000 people ages 18-65. When respondents were asked how long they could live without certain items, 20 percent said one day was the longest they could go without their mobile phone. Almost the same percentage, 19 percent, said the longest they could go without food or water was two to three days!

Now, we get that being without your phone can be difficult and stressful. You can feel lost, alone, out of touch and even worse, bored!  Let us take a minute to realize that we didn’t even have cell phones until Zack Morris invented them in the 80’s! (just go with it)

Please, take a minute to appreciate that while it can be a struggle to not have your phone, it is NOT life threatening! Going without food and water actually can be. Consider this your health note of the day!

Oh! Gotta go, we’re getting a text!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
