Did ya miss THAT moment?!?

It seemed like last night’s Oscars were just going to be another typical Hollywood Awards show, plus a little added comedy and entertainment (Hello JT, we see you!) Then… the unthinkable happened……. the wrong winner was announced for Best Picture and all hell broke loose!

The Flub heard round the world wasn’t the only mistake at last night’s Oscars; During the In Memoriam tribute, an image of Jan Chapman, the producer known for The Last Days of Chez Nous and The Piano, was mistakenly chosen to represent Janet Patterson, the Australian costume designer, BAFTA winner and four-time Academy Award nominee, who died in October 2016.

We do need to give a special shoutout to host Jimmy Kimmel who brought in a bus full of tourists and let them take in the sights….