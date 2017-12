WSP NEEDS YOUR HELP IN ROAD RAGE CRASH

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a fatal crash Sunday that likely was the result of road rage.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 5 near East Roanoke Street.

The crash took the life of Taylor Hulsey, 20.

The other vehicle has been described as a red Dodge Ram pickup with tinted windows.

A passenger in Hulsey’s car said the pickup made contact with them, though that is under investigation.