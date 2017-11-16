WRONG WAY DRIVER ON THE NARROWS BRIDGE

A Pierce County deputy made a harrowing trip against oncoming traffic on the Tacoma Narrow Bridge.

It happened earlier this week, after seeing a wrong-way driver the deputy swerved across lanes of traffic to protect other drivers, then put his cruiser in the path of the wrong-way driver to stop him.

It worked. No one was hurt. The driver, a 94-year-old Poulsbo man, and his 88-year-old wife were taken home after the car keys were seized.

If you are worried about an elderly driver in your family The AARP has an online seminar.

To access it click here

A narrated drive across the bridge. You can imagine how scary it would be to see a wrong way driver.