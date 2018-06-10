Lady Gaga at the 2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on November 20, 2016.

Wow…have you seen this?

The trailer for the reboot of “A Star a Born”, starring (and produced by) Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga! In theaters Oct 5th!

Check out the trailer!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
