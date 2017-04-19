And the World’s Most Beautiful Woman Is…..

Whoah momma! Congrats to Serena Williams & fiance Alex Ohanian, who are expecting their 1st child!

Serena posted a photo of herself, 20 weeks pregnant and looking awesome as always!

People Magazine has named Julia Roberts the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” for the 5th time dating back to 1991. The last time she won was back in 2010 and the last movie she did that anyone saw was probably in 2013…. Although she’s a voice in the new Smurf’s movie, so that’s…… something…… and let’s face it, she is Beautiful!