Marathon du Medoc wine cheese oysters steak marathon running
Cheers!

Wine, Steak and…. a marathon?

The Marathon du Medoc takes you on the usual 26.2 mile course, with one BIG difference, there’s a new wine to try at almost every mile of the race!

Wine on an empty stomach? Oh no mon frere!

This particular marathon pairs appetizers and entrees with your 23 tastings, naturally!  The course takes you through vineyards and past chateaus with breaks to taste cheese, ice cream, oysters and at least one break for steak.  Let’s be honest, running and indulging sounds like a terrible idea, and yes, the vomit struggle is real, but the race basically sells out every year and has a waiting list, so it’s not all bad!

Marathon du Medoc takes about 6 hours to complete and participants are encouraged to take their time… oh and wear costumes, of course!

Wine, cheese, oysters, steak & ice cream; this is one marathon we’ve been training our whole lives for!

Marathon du Medoc, france, running marathon, wine, cheese, steak, oysters, ice cream
Colorful landscape view of Saint Emilion village in Bordeaux region France

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.