Now you can have the best of both worlds.

Sure, pairing coffee and alcohol is nothing new. However, there’s a new, arguably genius, invention that you just might agree is game changing: ‘coffee wine.’

Molinari, a café in Napa, California, is now selling coffee beans that are cured in wine, then dried and hand-roasted in small batches.

Professional tasters (best job ever) describe the taste as ‘rich,’ ‘full bodied’ and of ‘small, dark fruit’ (think blueberries).

Source: Molinari Reserve