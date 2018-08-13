Paris smoking
Paris France - May 14 2014: Paris cityscape with Eiffel Tower at night in Paris France.

Will you rethink your trip to the big city?

Spending a long weekend in Paris could be as bad for your health as smoking two cigarettes! Gross, right!?!?

paris smoking
small paris street with view on the famous paris eifel tower on a cloudy rainy day with some sunshine

Well, at least it’s a lot less polluted than Prague, where your mini-break could be the equivalent of smoking four cigarettes!

prague smoking
Bridges of Prague over Vltava River on sunny summer day. Scenic view from Letna. Prague, Czech Republic.

Think that’s bad, head to Beijing, where it could be same as puffing up to 16 cigarettes! Cough, cough!

BEIJING, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23, 2017 China World Trade Center Z15 Towers Skyscrapers CCTV Pants Building Guamao Centrall Business District Beijing China

Will it make you rethink your trip to the big cities?  You no longer need to sit next to a dedicated smoker to be a victim of passive smoking. Air pollution is such that you only have to walk around for a few days to breathe the toxic equivalent of several cigarettes. This study obviously has serious implications for tourists, who typically spend their days wandering the streets visiting sites, but it also will cause concern for native cyclists and joggers striving for a healthier lifestyle but instead exposing themselves to toxins.

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.