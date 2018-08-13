Will you rethink your trip to the big city?

Spending a long weekend in Paris could be as bad for your health as smoking two cigarettes! Gross, right!?!?

Well, at least it’s a lot less polluted than Prague, where your mini-break could be the equivalent of smoking four cigarettes!

Think that’s bad, head to Beijing, where it could be same as puffing up to 16 cigarettes! Cough, cough!

Will it make you rethink your trip to the big cities? You no longer need to sit next to a dedicated smoker to be a victim of passive smoking. Air pollution is such that you only have to walk around for a few days to breathe the toxic equivalent of several cigarettes. This study obviously has serious implications for tourists, who typically spend their days wandering the streets visiting sites, but it also will cause concern for native cyclists and joggers striving for a healthier lifestyle but instead exposing themselves to toxins.