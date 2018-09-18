Why We Love Betty White: Honored on Emmy’s [list of 2018 Winners & Video)

From a wedding proposal to the speeches that actually ‘thanked’ people vs. political messages, to the very sweet Betty White who was honored. While a bit slower than other years, I enjoyed the show.

Best Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best Drama: “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Best Limited Series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Best Actress, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Actor, Comedy: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best Actor, Drama: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Best Actress, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Supporting Actress, Drama: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Supporting Actor, Drama: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie: Merritt Wever, “Godless”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Betty White honored at the 2018 Emmy’s…

I remember watching her on TV as a kid, mostly in TV Game Shows like the ones below (according to Wikipedia)

‘A staple guest of many American game shows such as Password, Match Game, and The $25,000 Pyramid, White has been dubbed the ‘First Lady of Game Shows’ and became the first woman to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1983 for the show Just Men!.[12] She is also known for her appearances on Boston Legal, Mama’s Family, and Saturday Night Live.’

I admire here grit and humor, and the fact that she just keeps going:) One day she will be missed, but for now she deserves to be honored EVERY DAY. She’s something else that Betty White.