MAN WITH LONGEST FINGERNAILS CUTS THEM AFTER 66 years???

The end of an era. After 66 years of growth, watch record-breaker Shridhar Chillal from India cut off his enormous fingernails – which will now go on display at @Ripleys in New York… Listen here!

Jen in Renton called in with HER story of an encounter with unusually long fingernails… yuck!