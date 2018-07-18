Why Is It More Stressful to To Live in Tacoma vs. Seattle?

According to a new study that the seattlepi.com published, ‘it seems to be that the Emerald City is a bustling place, but apparently living in Seattle is less stressful than those who live in its neighbor to the south: Tacoma, so says a new study.’

My guess is depending on where you work, traffic may be a big part of that. Seems I-5 has been under construction in the area for years. Right?

According to the seattlepi.com ‘The study considered 37 factors including average weekly work hours, commute time, income growth, financial stresses, divorce rates, child care costs and more’ Read all about it (HERE)

Fun things to do in TACOMA

Check out a Sandy South Sound Beach or Lake

Explore a beach at low tide

Paint your own pottery at a local studio

Score a perfect 10 with your kiddo on the ice skating rink

Go totally 80s and hit up the roller skating rink

Work on your golf swing at a mini golf course

Visit a Museum for FREE with a Library Pass

Ride a carousel or merry go round

Grab two scoops at your favorite ice cream shop

Take a field trip to Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Go for a swim at these impressive indoor aquatic centers