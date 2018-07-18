Tacoma, Seattle, Study
Why Is It More Stressful to To Live in Tacoma vs. Seattle?

According to a new study that the seattlepi.com published, ‘it seems to be that the Emerald City is a bustling place, but apparently living in Seattle is less stressful than those who live in its neighbor to the south: Tacoma, so says a new study.’

My guess is depending on where you work, traffic may be a big part of that.  Seems I-5 has been under construction in the area for years.  Right?

According to the seattlepi.com ‘The study considered 37 factors including average weekly work hours, commute time, income growth, financial stresses, divorce rates, child care costs and more’  Read all about it (HERE)

 

Fun things to do in TACOMA

Check out a Sandy South Sound Beach or Lake 

Explore a beach at low tide

Paint your own pottery at a local studio 

Score a perfect 10 with your kiddo on the ice skating rink

Go totally 80s and hit up the roller skating rink 

Work on your golf swing at a mini golf course

Visit a Museum for FREE with a Library Pass

Ride a carousel or merry go round

Grab two scoops at your favorite ice cream shop

Take a field trip to Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Go for a swim at these impressive indoor aquatic centers

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
