Whoah! We are doing this all wrong!

Americans receive fewer days off than any other country in the world!

Not to mention, our workaholic tendencies cause us to leave what little vacation days we have on the table! We average 10 days of paid time off in the US, which means Americans get way less paid time off than everybody else. Not only that, but American workers are still not guaranteed paid vacation time, leaving a quarter of the workforce without any leave whatsoever!

So, how big is the difference? Have a look!