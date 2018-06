Hello, my name is AJ and I once permed my hair…and I just might do it again, perms are making a comeback!

We all know that trends come and go in cycles, but we hold out hope that the worst ones will be kept at bay — low-rise jeans, white gloves, and leg warmers. While those trends were/are charming, they don’t necessarily need to be re-introduced in our modern culture. But there’s one style that’s been sneaking its way back into the mainstream over the past couple of years: the perm.