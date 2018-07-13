space ride jeff bezos blue origin outer space
Space Rides for just $200K!

Who wants a space ride?

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin wants to send you to outer space!  Luckily for you, the space rides will only cost $200,000… pocket change!

Does it seem weird to anyone else that something that costs $200K is being referred to as a “space ride?”  It just sounds so casual, like you might call up your girlfriend to see what her and the family are doing for the weekend and she’d respond, “oh, not much. think we are gonna go grab some lunch at Red Robin, take a space ride and swing by the grocery store. What  about you?”

Couldn’t we at least come up with a better name? Something that actually captures the immense… ness of the journey and the price tag. You’re going to freaking outer space for crying out loud, not hopping on Space Mountain with a Fast Pass. Let’s step it up a notch here!  How about something like a stellar jaunt, a galactic excursion, a celestial expedition, a cosmic adventure, an interplanetary whirl? Just spitballing here… and yes, we googled synonyms for outer space and ride, we aren’t filled with infinite wisdom. If you know Jeff Bezos or someone at Blue Origin pass this along, k thanks!

