WHO CAN BECOME A FOSTER PARENT?

MAY IS NATIONAL FOSTER CARE MONTH. COULD YOU BE A FOSTER PARENT?
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- provide references,
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- background check
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.
INTERESTED? GET STARTED WITH A ONE ON ONE WITH A FAMILY SPECIALIST: HERE
For King and Snohomish Counties call 206-694-5713 or email familybuilder@lcsnw.org