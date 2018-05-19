WHO CAN BECOME A FOSTER PARENT?

MAY IS NATIONAL FOSTER CARE MONTH. COULD YOU BE A FOSTER PARENT?

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

provide references,

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

background check

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

INTERESTED? GET STARTED WITH A ONE ON ONE WITH A FAMILY SPECIALIST: HERE

For King and Snohomish Counties call 206-694-5713 or email familybuilder@lcsnw.org