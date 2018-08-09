Where’s The Beef?

You really can’t make this stuff up…

Shoplifter Shoves Four Steaks Down Pants: WKMG claims the Lake County, Florida police recently arrested Bobbie Talmage for shoplifting from a Publix grocery store. She stuffed two New York strip steaks, a rib-eye, a porterhouse, a T-bone and chicken wings down the front of her pants before leaving the store without paying; A loss prevention officer stopped Bobbie in the parking lot before calling the police. She gave cops a fake name before being charged with theft.

