Where’s The Beef?

Shoplifter Shoves Four Steaks Down Pants: WKMG claims the Lake County, Florida police recently arrested Bobbie Talmage for shoplifting from a Publix grocery store. She stuffed two New York strip steaks, a rib-eye, a porterhouse, a T-bone and chicken wings down the front of her pants before leaving the store without paying; A loss prevention officer stopped Bobbie in the parking lot before calling the police. She gave cops a fake name before being charged with theft.

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
