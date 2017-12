Don’t leave your backpack in your car. At a work safety training today the trainer couldn’t emphasize enough that leaving a backpack in a car is an invitation to a break in.

He says people assume it has your electronics and wallet and will bust a window to get it.

Keep your backpacks with you.

Also, if you throw it in the trunk while in the parking lot….prowlers see that and will still break in. Do it at home before you leave, if that is your plan.