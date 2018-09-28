Where & How to Report A Sexual Assault in Seattle [links & resources]

It’s common for sexual assault survivors to question whether or not they should contact law enforcement and report their assault. Easy enough to say ‘yes, of course you should!’.

Until it happens to you.

Hopefully it never has, or never will.

But in light of all the media attention in recent, and the trending #metoo, #IBelieveYou and more I thought it might be a good idea to have EASY access to who and how to report here in the NW. Took me awhile to actually locate some of these links. That shouldn’t be the case either. That said, I hope the below helps. Included on some of these sites are what to do if you suspect a friend, family member or co-worker of being sexually assaulted.

If you are in imminent danger, please call 911.

King County Sexual Assault Resource Center’s (KCSARC’s) (HERE)

‘Our purpose is to alleviate, as much as possible, the trauma of sexual assault for victims and their families. Our mission is to give voice to victims, their families, and the community; create change in beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors about violence; and instill courage for people to speak out about sexual assault.’

WSCAP: Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (Full List of Resources HERE)

There are 38 Community Sexual Assault Programs (CSAPs) that are accredited by the Washington Office of Crime Victims Advocacy in Washington State. Trained advocates may provide the following services:

Free, confidential 24/7 hotline

information about sexual assault

referral to other community service providers

crisis intervention and on-going support

medical and legal advocacy, community awareness, outreach and prevention activities

SEATTLE Police Department (HERE) REPORTING A SEXUAL ASSAULT