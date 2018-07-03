Crete Greece castaway air mattress drifted out to sea
Crete, Greece

When sun-bathing goes awry….

A 55 year-old woman in Greece made headlines after floating off the coast of Crete on an air mattress and falling asleep.  She drifted out to sea… cause that’s what happens when you don’t tie your air mattress to something and you’re in the sea.  The woman was adrift on her inflatable mattress for 20 hours before rescuers spotted her from a search plane and a patrol boat was able to pick her up.  She appears to be ok, but her companion has not yet been found.

WIIIIILLLLLLSOOOOOON! I’m sorry Wilson!!!!!

(GIPHY.com)

