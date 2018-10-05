Whats Trending – Spiders?

A close cousin to the Black Widow, a Brown Widow was found in Oregon recently! They aren’t from here… So what’s going on?! AH!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Sing A Long to Elton John… And Win Tickets!
October 5, 2018
Guess Who Fell Asleep on the Job!
October 5, 2018
You’ll Never Believe What They Found in Oregon!!!
October 5, 2018