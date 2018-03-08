What’s Your Seattle Story? Tips on Setting up Your Local Blog

Contributing writer: Lucy Wyndham

The internet is so often about being a passive viewer rather than being an active and enthusiastic participant of our global community, which is something WARM 106.9 is really keen on. According to the ‘1% rule of the internet’, only 1% of people on a website actively participate on it, with the rest just lurking. Other people choose to engage online through social media, showcasing the well-edited, best parts of their Seattle life on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. However, blogging is a great method of making things personal: showing what’s important for you about this great city we live in. Let’s take a look at a couple of key points to think about before you get started.

Find your unique voice



What makes blogging different is it puts you in the driving seat. It’s completely up to you what you want to blog about, whether it’s green living, your local book club, favorite veggie recipes or the daily adventures of your pet chihuahua. Starting to blog is about learning what makes you, you, and it’s important to think about what kind of writer you’re going to be. Asking some deep questions can be helpful to find this, like thinking about what’s most important in your life, what kind of topics you tend to be interested in reading day-to-day and imagining yourself looking back after ten years and thinking about what you’d like to remember about your life right now.

Become a tech nerd



After you’ve chosen the topic, you need to choose the site your blog will be hosted on. A website ‘host’ is the technology which allows your content to be displayed online. There are several really good options. One is Blogger, a blogging platform owned by Google which is simple to set up. On the other hand, Blogger has a lot less flexibility than other platforms over how you can customize your blog. If you actually want to start blogging seriously in the long run, WordPress is a better bet. Unfortunately, the choices don’t quite end there! There are several popular choices of WordPress hosting sites, and it can be hard to choose between them. Certain hosts load pages faster, while others might provide you with more support on customizing your blog. Different options will appeal to different types of people, which doesn’t make for an easy choice.

Making your voice heard



We’ve covered a couple of things to think about when it comes to blogging, and really the end is limitless. The biggest blog in the world, the Huffington post, reportedly makes about $14 million each month, so who knows what could happen if you start your Seattle site today.