Have you noticed the price of some of the veggies dropping a bit at your favorite local grocer? Well that’s because there’s quite a bit in season right now coming out of California. Check out the list (HERE).

And since Cauliflower is one of them (and a personal favorite), check these easy recipes out. (btw, for these I would add the Cauliflower just before serving if you rice it super small, otherwise it get’s mushy:)