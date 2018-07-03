Credit: forestgraphic | BigStockPhoto.com

What’s Closed AND Open On The Fourth Of July.

From Sound Transit to garbage service, everything you need to know about the Fourth.

The Fourth of July holiday falls on Wednesday, and most government offices will be closed, and many services will operate on a holiday schedule.

Banks and credit unions: Closed.

State offices: Most are closed.

Federal offices and courts: Closed

U.S. post offices: Closed; no regular mail delivery.

City of Seattle offices: Closed.

Seattle Parks and Recreation: All community centers, indoor pools, Environmental Learning Centers, Amy Yee Tennis Center, and small craft/rowing and sailing centers will be closed. Outdoor pools will be open.

Seattle Public Library and King County Library System: All library locations will be closed.

Metro Transit: On a holiday schedule plus extra late-night service.

Water taxis: The King County Water Taxi between downtown Seattle and West Seattle will be on a Sunday schedule. The Vashon Island water taxi will not operate.

Link Light Rail: On a Sunday schedule, including Tacoma Link.

Sounder Train: Will not operate.

 

