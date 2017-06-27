Indoor shot of emotional funny young woman in eyeglasses and formal shirt looking confused and puzzled her arms out shrugs shoulders. Emotions facial expressions feelings body language
What DIDN’T You Know?
Some people don’t realize the moon isn’t made of cheese, bats aren’t ACTUALLY blind, and that watermelon seeds won’t grow in your belly if you eat them… But some people are still blissfully unaware. Allan & Ashley talk to listeners about things THEY didn’t know… What didn’t YOU know? Listen here!