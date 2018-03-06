Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Food All Month Long!

Download their app and take advantage of these GREAT deals!

Since relaunching its app back in November, Wendy’s has been offering good deals to get people to sign up. Like it did in February, the chain with the pithy Twitter account is offering free burgers for being on the app. Until March 31, you can land a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a Dave’s Single burger or Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

If you’re a vegetarian or just not interested in a greasy lunch, the app also has an offer for $2 off any large salad.