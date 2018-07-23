Well, would you?

When it gets hot outside, we are on a constant search for something to help us cool off. Popsicles, frozen yogurt and ice cream are always great go-tos to beat the summer heat. But not all ice cream makes your mouth water!

Ice cream flavors come and go, with each new food trend sparking some sort of absurd new frozen flavor. Perhaps, the newest ice cream flavor is the most divisive… introducing Mayo Ice cream! Yes, that’s right, ice cream made with actual Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Some people have pointed out that mayo is not that far off from custard style ice creams, but still. Mayo?

Would you try it?