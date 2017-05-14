Welcome back to Seattle, U2!

Today, Warm 106.9 welcomes back U2 to Seattle! Tonight, the legendary Irish rock group will take the stage at Century Link Field performing their iconic album, The Joshua Tree, in full, to celebrate it’s 30th anniversary. To join the band in celebrating the anniversary, we asked some of our Warm DJ’s their thoughts on U2 and The Joshua Tree.

What is your favorite song from U2’s The Joshua Tree?

SHELLIE: “Bullet The Blue Sky.” You can feel the song rise up from your soul, and it gets stronger as it plays along.

HEATHER: Once upon a time, back when we all planned our lives around the TV schedule, (Side note: How did we live without DVR and Netflix…?!) U2’s “With Or Without You” played on the radio during a CRITICAL Ross/Rachel Friends scene. It got me. I will forever associate U2 with my favorite TV characters, plagued with uncertainty in a moment of unrequited love and loss. A relatable moment for ALL of us.

AJ: “Where The Streets Have No Name.”Every time I hear that song, I remember the first time I saw them and how 80,000 people were standing and clapping in rhythm with the song in its entirety and the Edge’s guitar solo at the end of the song.

Have you seen U2 live?

SHELLIE: Yup, 1983 at The Paramount. One of the greatest bands of our time, period.

AJ: 11 (yes ELEVEN) times. The greatest concert experience for me was seeing U2 in the front row during the Zoo TV tour AND getting to meet the band before the show! To be honest, I haven’t been too crazy about their recent stuff (over the last few albums but I still love them and would love to see them again. So many great songs and they know how to do it live!

What is one thing you “still haven’t found that you’re looking for?”

SHELLIE: I hope I never do, the ‘looking’ is the journey.

AJ: Some good Mexican food in Seattle!