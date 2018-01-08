Credit: valeriopardi | BigStockPhoto.com

Weeknight Meals That Are Quick And Easy…AND Delicious!

Working, commuting, kids, trying to stay healthy…it’s NOT easy figuring out what to do for dinner let alone finding time to cook, perhaps these will help.

I HATE trying to figure out what to do for dinner! Planning, meal prep…those are great ways to stay ahead of the game but sometimes we just don’t have the time to get it done. To break the rut of the same old thing for dinner every night, I always find it helps to see some ideas presented and then it’s like “oh yeah, we could do that”…well, here are some ideas that look fairly easy and pretty delicious as well.

 

Check out the meals HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max…he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn’t on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! “I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people.”

