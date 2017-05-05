WEEKEND ROAD CLOSURES

I-90 SEATTLE TO BELLEVUE: Eastbound I-90 traffic will be reduced to…

I-5 TUKWILA TO SEATTLE: Four lanes of northbound I-5 between….

I-90 SEATTLE TO BELLEVUE: Eastbound I-90 traffic will be reduced to one lane at Rainier Avenue South and routed to the express lanes from 11 p.m. Friday, May 5, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 8.

SR 513 MONTLAKE BRIDGE: The Montlake Bridge will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

I-5 TUKWILA TO SEATTLE: Four lanes of northbound I-5 between South Boeing Access Road and Olive Way will be closed overnight Saturday, May 6, beginning with the left lane at 10 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane by 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

