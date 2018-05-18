WEEKEND FUN [list of events]

Looking for something to do this weekend? Well check out the variety of events happening below. (and don’t forget the M’s and Season Opener for the STORM)
(SIFF) INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (HERE)
UNIVERSITY STREET FAIR – one of Seattle’s very first on the Ave FRI-SUN
LITTLE PONEY CONVENTION – guests, music, vendors, activity rooms DoubleTree Seatac FRI-SUN
VIKING FEST – celebrates Scandinavian heritage in Poulsbo w/parade, carnival, music, food & competitions FRI-SUN
BOTHELL BLOCK PARTY & BREWFEST – music, food, brews SAT 21+
AVIATION DAY – in EVERETT vintage airplanes take to the sky Noon-1:30 at PAINE FIELD SAT
PET PALOOZA – morning fun run, contests, pony rides, flying dogs, racing pics GAME FARM PARK AUBURN SAT
SPRNG FAIRY FESTIVAL – free indoor/outdoor street fair w/dancers, magicians, fairies & elves TACOMA SAT
ARMED FORCES DAY at JBLM – opens gates to public…free SAT
- More info on the above and even MORE events (HERE)