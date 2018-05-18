Credit: Rawpixel.com | BigStockPhoto.com

WEEKEND FUN [list of events]

Looking for something to do this weekend?  Well check out the variety of events happening below.  (and don’t forget the M’s and Season Opener for the STORM)

 

(SIFF) INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL  (HERE)

UNIVERSITY STREET FAIR – one of Seattle’s very first on the Ave  FRI-SUN

LITTLE PONEY CONVENTION –   guests, music, vendors, activity rooms DoubleTree Seatac  FRI-SUN

VIKING FEST   – celebrates Scandinavian heritage in Poulsbo w/parade, carnival, music, food & competitions   FRI-SUN

BOTHELL BLOCK PARTY & BREWFEST –  music, food, brews  SAT 21+

AVIATION DAY  – in EVERETT vintage airplanes take to the sky Noon-1:30 at PAINE FIELD   SAT

PET PALOOZA  – morning fun run, contests, pony rides, flying dogs, racing pics GAME FARM PARK AUBURN  SAT

SPRNG FAIRY FESTIVAL  – free indoor/outdoor street fair w/dancers, magicians, fairies & elves TACOMA  SAT

ARMED FORCES DAY at JBLM –  opens gates to public…free  SAT

  • More info on the above and even MORE events (HERE)

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
