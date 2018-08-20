Winona Ryder Keanu Reeves married in real life dracula wedding
Winona Ryder at the Netflix's season 2 premiere of 'Stranger Things

We never even got an invite to the wedding!

Back in 1992, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were married in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and while the majority of the wedding scene wasn’t shown in the film, the entire wedding ceremony was performed and it was done by an actual Romanian priest, leading Ryder to believe that they might actually be married in real life!

During a press interview for their new movie, Destination Wedding, Ryder said “I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.  We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

When Reeves asked if they “said yes” to the marriage, Ryder reminded him that the union happened on Valentine’s Day, leading Reeves to respond “Oh my gosh, we’re married!”

No idea where the two are registered, but Mazel Tov to the happy couple!

 

