We are SO not worthy!

Kelly Clarkson performed at the US Open and social media went crazy trying to get the 1st American Idol winner locked in as the performer for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.  Naturally, we have gathered some of Miss Independent’s greatest live performances to help make the case for why she should be headlining the halftime show:

There was the unbelievable medley honoring the nominees at the Billboard Music Awards in Vegas:

The Voice judge performed during the live Top 10 performances… pretty sure she’d make it into the Top 10…

She returned to her American Idol roots to perform during the Farewell Season:

Stronger seemed like a great choice for the 4th of July:

Then there’s one of the best Carpool Karaoke’s ever!

You can imagine the Super Bowl halftime show would be something like this performance at the Radio Disney Awards:

And a throwback to one of her most beautiful live performances ever!

And bonus; she could sing the National Anthem too!

