Where to Watch the Big Game!

The BIG GAME is here yet again! Even though the Seahawks aren’t playing this year, we know you’re still going to be watching the Superbowl this Sunday. While there are parties happening in homes across the nation, sometimes easier to hit up your local sports bar. Plus, experiencing the game with a mob of sports fans always spices things up. Check out our list below.
Downtown/Belltown/Pioneer Square/SoDo:
- Buckley’s
- Quality Athletics
- The Hawks Nest
- Belltown Pub
- Fuel Sports
- 88 Keys
- The Crocodile
- Flatstick Pub
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Frolik Kitchen & Cocktails
- Yard House
- Buffalo Wild Wings
Capitol Hill:
South Lake Union:
Fremont:
Ballard:
Greenwood:
- Naked City Brewery & Taphouse
- Chuck’s Hop Shop
- Bleachers Sports Pub
- The Lodge Sports Grille
- The Park Public House
U-District/Wallingford:
Have fun and be responsible this Sunday!