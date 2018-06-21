Wapato Point Lake Chelan Manson Washington Summer Weekend Getaways
Wapato Point in Lake Chelan

Washington’s Top 5 Summer Getaways!

Nothing beats the summers in Seattle, but sometimes you want to get away for the weekend to enjoy all the beauty in our great state. Luckily, there are some awesome weekend getaway spots just a short drive (or ferry ride) away!

Here are our Top 5 Summer Getaways!

(Click on the pictures for visitor info!)

5. Suncadia

Tthere’s golf, hiking, swimming and resort activities for the family and the Swiftwater Cellars for lunch/happy hour & dinner!

Taking in the Sunset in Suncadia

Plus the picturesque town of Roslyn has weekend Farmer’s markets and the Roslyn Cafe!

Downtown Roslyn

 

4. Walla Walla

Downtown Walla Walla is just plain cute and it’s filled with tasting rooms, making it a perfect place for a weekend of wine tasting.  If you want to head out of town a bit, Garrison Creek (pictured below) is as charming as they come. You can head up to the brand new tasting room at Doubleback Winery or explore the mansion at Basel Cellars.

 

Visiting Walla Walla

3. Orcas Island- Rosario Resort

If a weekend of rest & relaxation is on your agenda, Rosario Resort on Orcas Island is the perfect weekend getaway!

There’s whale watching & wildlife cruises, kayak tours, day sailing, fishing charters, 3 swimming pools, concerts, a museum & spa.

Rosario Resort at sunset
(photo courtesy of Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)

2. San Juan Island-Friday Harbor/Roche Harbor

When the ferry docks at Friday Harbor, you feel a world away from Seattle in this tiny little seaside town.

An aerial view of Friday Harbor. (photo courtesy of Chris Teren)

A short drive up the island takes you to Roche Harbor, where it truly feels like a world away. It’s quaint, with adorable shops and restaurants.

This photo captures the magic of Roche Harbor, but if you want to explore even more, Unified Cinematic Wedding Videography also did an amazing video you can see below!

Drone photo of Roche Harbor on San Juan Island. (Photo & Video courtesy of Unified Cinematic Wedding Videography is at www.ucweddingvideo.com)

And the #1 Place for a Summer Getaway…..

Lake Chelan/Manson

Lake Chelan is the official spot of summer in Washington. From boating to wineries, the towns of Chelan and Mason have it all!

The crystal clear waters of Lake Chelan near Wapato Point (photo courtesy of Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce)

There are plenty of daytime activities with resorts with pools and other amenities, public beaches, a water park, mini golf, full-size golf and wineries. At night, the bars in Chelan fill up and people flock to the Mill Bay Casino for gambling and live music.

If brunch is your thing- you have to go to Blueberry Hills. You can pick your own berries, enjoy their one-of-a-kind menu and pick up a pie on your way out!

Blueberry Hills

 

