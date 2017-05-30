Credit: Blend Images | BigStockPhoto.com

Washington State’s Most Misspelled Word Is…

As we get ready for Summer, spelling champs across the country are getting ready for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.  I love to watch this event, as most words I’ve never even heard of!   And simply amazed at how these kids make spelling the word “chihuahua” look like a walk in the park.

Google did us all a favor, because really life is about laughing out loud (LOL) at ourselves right?  Well, they pulled the most misspelled words by state.  And for WASHINGTON it’s ‘pneumonia’.  Imagine that:)

Anyhow for fun, here are the other 49 (HERE).

 

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
