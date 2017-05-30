Washington State’s Most Misspelled Word Is…

As we get ready for Summer, spelling champs across the country are getting ready for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. I love to watch this event, as most words I’ve never even heard of! And simply amazed at how these kids make spelling the word “chihuahua” look like a walk in the park.

Google did us all a favor, because really life is about laughing out loud (LOL) at ourselves right? Well, they pulled the most misspelled words by state. And for WASHINGTON it’s ‘pneumonia’. Imagine that:)

Anyhow for fun, here are the other 49 (HERE).