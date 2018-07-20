Washington Ranked Top 3 for UFO Sightings! [video & photo gallery]

Yes, you read that right. A recent study placed Seattle higher than the notorious Area 51 in Nevada. But top 3? Check out the story in the seattlepi.com (HERE). Now I read the story as ‘reported sightings’. So, a google search for best place to see a UFO we really didn’t place at all.

But…I did find this interesting UFO sighting in WASHINGTON that took place in 1947 in (wait for it)…Wikipedia! See Below:

‘The Maury Island incident is an early modern UFO encounter incident that happened on June 21, 1947. It allegedly took place shortly after the sighting of the original flying saucers by Kenneth Arnold. It is also one of the earliest reported instances of an alleged encounter with so-called “Men in black suits.” Opinions remain divided regarding the case and whether it was genuine or a hoax.’

And check out this video (Seattle Washington Massive UFO Sightings!)

And then there are the crop circles…

And, BURIEN does do an annual UFO Festival called BUFO: (see below)

‘Our 2018 event features guest speakers, authors, live entertainment, a costume contest, a dog costume contest, a pop-up museum, chances to tell your UFO story to the Highline Historical Society, get a custom alien drawing, face painting, UFO bouncy house, food trucks, UFO’s and more…'(HERE)

Here are the most often reported types of UFOs:

Type 1 object – characteristics: Description – moving light or lights Time of day – always at night, usually before midnight Duration – from under a minute to 20 minutes, rarely over an hour Colors – usually white, red, pink, orange, or yellow, but other colors possible Angular size – from “star” up to “full moon” Usual tactics – erratic flight, slow flight, wobbling Possible tactics – rotation, hovering, pendulum motion, high speed, ejected objects Sounds – none (except those falsely attributed to UFO) Odors – usually none, rarely an odor of perfume Disappearance – speeds away, sudden climb, dives to ground, or turns off lights



So there you go, do you believe in life in outer space?