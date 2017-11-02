All We Want For Christmas Is For YOU To See Mariah Carey!

Christmas is a magical time of the year… and the songs that surround us during December make it even more magical.

Do you remember the first time you heard Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You?”

This insanely catchy Christmas song has caught the hearts of many and is now a staple song during the holidays every year. After 23 years of the song’s popularity, Mariah Carey is taking the song to a new level.

This December, Mariah Carey will have a five-show residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace named “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Although, the holiday cheer doesn’t stop there! Mariah Carey has announced that she’s developed a scripted TV-show based on her life and career. As well as producing and narrating an animated movie based on her famous Christmas song.

