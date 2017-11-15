WANNA WEIGH IN ON THIS?

Bulletproof panel inserts that can be placed inside children’s backpacks in protection against a school shooting.

The principal of a Florida Christian school says “the bulletproof panels would add ‘another level of protection’ to students of the pre-K through grade 12 school in the event of an active shooter.”

What do you think?

On one hand: how very scary…

On the second hand children could turn their backs to shooters….

On the other hand what if you are the poor kid or foster kid who doesn’t have a panel in you back pack?

Just wondering?

This is an older video but asks the question: is the company making these enterprising off parents fear?

