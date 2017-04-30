Wanna own Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse? No prob, just drop a cool 24.5 mil…

Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse has just been put on the market. Don’t be fooled…just because it’s a townhouse doesn’t mean it’s understated… oh no, not at all… It’s ‘Tay Tay” afterall…
AboutDianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 since March 2012, hosting Sunday afternoons as well as fill-in. Native of Sacramento, CA, she's lived in the Seattle area since 1999, and was the Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ for 12 years. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
Related Articles
Tips for staying warm while tent camping!
April 30, 2017
Congrats, Adele! Breaking (another) record!
April 9, 2017