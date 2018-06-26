You’re Not Supposed To Take Those…

Credit: Jonathan Weiss | BigStockPhoto.com

Man Steals Motorized Cart From Walmart: The News & Observer claims the Morrisville, North Carolina police recently arrested Jorge Perez for stealing a motorized shopping cart from Walmart. The 24 year-old placed two bottles of white wine, spicy chicken and cigarettes in the cart before taking off. The cart is meant for disabled customers. Cops easily caught Perez, who was drinking his wine at the time of his arrest. He was charged with felony shoplifting…

