Aptos California shortest 4th of july parade
4th of July Parade

Wait, it’s over? Already?

The world’s shortest 4th of July Parade will be pretty much be over right after it begins! That’s how the people of Aptos, CA celebrate America’s birthday.  Yet, the 0.6 mile parade somehow starts at 10am and ends at noon.  We admit, we are intrigued! That’s literally moving at a rate of 3 blocks AN HOUR!!! How is that even possible? Do people take a nap halfway through the parade route? We have so many questions that need to be answered.

Regardless of size or speed, the people of Aptos go all out for their traditional 4th of July parade and we salute them!

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
