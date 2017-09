Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket. So, let’s go to the Seattle Art Museum.



HOW MUSEUM DAY WORKS:

STEP 1: Find a participating museum here

STEP 2: Download your ticket here

STEP 3: Head to the museum on Saturday, 9/23/17!