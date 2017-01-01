technology, virtual reality, cyberspace, entertainment and people concept - happy young woman with virtual reality headset or 3d glasses at home looking at news projection
Virtual reality? Smart homes? What some see as the tech gadgets dominating 2017!
2017-01-01
So last summer, the explosion of Pokemon Go brought AR (augmented reality) into our daily lives (I actually caught several Santa Pikachus!) Some same 2017 will bring a new wave of technology into our everyday lives. Will this be the year we become The Jetsons?
new tech 2017