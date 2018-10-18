Viaduct Closes For the Weekend

Just because the Alaskan Way Viaduct is coming down in a few months doesn’t mean the state is going to stop inspecting it. The Alaskan Way Viaduct closes for good on Jan. 11, 2019. That’s when the state will start the dismantling process. Drivers have just under three months left to drive on the old structure, but as long as there are cars on it, the state is going to make sure it’s safe.

The southbound lanes of the viaduct will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night through 5 a.m. Monday morning to allow for that inspection, and continue the prep work for its demolition.

The northbound lanes will be closed on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Newborn said engineers will be looking for all the same things they have since the Nisqually earthquake 17 years ago.

