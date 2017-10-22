Vegas calling!

So apparently Adele has been offered £20million ($26.4million) for a year’s residency and performances at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. Whaddaya think? Should she take the deal? Let us know on our Facebook page!
AboutDianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's bee on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
