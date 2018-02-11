Kids children doing Valentine's day arts and crafts with hearts pencils paper

Valentine assembly line!

Yep, it’s time for generating Valentines for the kids in your child’s class.  But take it one step beyond sticking a red heart on a doily! With a little creativity and glue sticks, you can really make them stand out!

Click here for Valentine craft ideas!

About Dianna Rose

Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.
